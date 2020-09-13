1/1
Marvin Gerik Sr.
1942 - 2020
Marvin Gerik, Sr.

Oct. 12, 1942 - Sept. 9, 2020

Marvin L. Gerik Sr., age 77, of West, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. A rosary will be recited and Mass of Christian Burial celebrated 10 a.m., Monday, September 14, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel. Limited capacity available for services, with masks and social distancing required.

Marvin was born October 12, 1942, in West, the son of William and Amalie (Karlik) Gerik. He attended schools in West. On July 20, 1961, he was united in marriage to Nona Jean Kubacak in Abbott. Nona preceded him in death on July 1, 1999. Marvin was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West where he served as an usher for many years. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #2305, a 4th Degree member of the Msgr. George Doskocil Assembly #23914, and the American Legion Post #478. He worked for City of West and McLennan County Maintenance Departments for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and dancing. He loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.

Marvin was also preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bennie, Frankie, Daniel, Edward and Joseph Gerik; and sisters, Doris Nesrsta, Irene Gerik, and Mary Jane Gerik.

Survivors include his children, Marvin Gerik Jr. and wife, Donna, of West, Amanda Gilbert and husband, Brad, of Elm Mott, and Jeanne Anderson and husband, Bryan, Chris Gerik, David Gerik and wife, Jennifer, and Cathy Jeffers and husband, Buddy, all of West; a brother, Johnny Gerik; grandchildren, Kevin Bettge and wife, Kenna, Tyler Bettge, Sharla Salazar and husband, Abel, Kaden Anderson, Cole Anderson, Denton Gerik, Jessica Gerik, Daniel Gerik, Madison Gerik, Amanda Teal, and Kaci Jeffers; great-grandchildren, Gabbie, Gracelyn, Karaline, Gracie, and Junior; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church Building Fund. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.


Published in Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Aderhold Funeral Home
SEP
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption
