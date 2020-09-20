1/1
Nancy Locklar
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Locklar

March 6, 1934 - Sept. 15, 2020

Nancy Mildred (Webb) Locklar passed away peacefully in the arms of her daughter, Dawn Tucker, on September 15, 2020, in Waco, TX, at the age of 86. Nancy was born in Everett, Washington, where she spent her childhood. At the age of 21, she married Billy Joe Locklar and moved to Long Beach, California, before settling down in Waco, TX. Nancy was the daughter of Vivian and Wallace Webb, Sr., and a devoted and loving wife to Bill for over 65 years. Together they had two daughters as well as two grandchildren whom she adored. In June, she added another great-grandchild to the three she already had.

Nancy dedicated her life to serving others as an X-Ray technician and mammographer. She had many hobbies throughout her life including art, travelling, crocheting, reading, shopping and spoiling her grandchildren. She never met a stranger and was loved by all she encountered. Nancy had a smile that could light up a room and was rarely if ever seen without that smile on her face. She prioritized family over everything and was an amazing mother and grandmother. Nancy was also a member of Christ Lutheran Church, was active in her Sorority, and was a volunteer for RSVP at MCC for over 20 years.

Her death leaves a hole in the hearts of her family. She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Tucker; grandchildren, Crystal White-Guidry and Daniel White; as well as four great-grandchildren: Grayson, Sloane, and Emory Guidry and Brielle White. But we are grateful that she will be reunited with those that went before her (parents; her husband, Bill; daughter, Wendy Locklar; and granddaughter, Quinn Guidry).

There will not be any services at this time to maintain the health and safety of friends and family. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Americans Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and send any letters or cards to Nancy's daughter, Dawn Tucker. Attn: Dawn Tucker at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd., Waco, Texas 76710.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waco Tribune-Herald from Sep. 20 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX 76710
254-772-5272
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved