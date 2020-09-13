1/1
Patric J. Charette
1943 - 2020
Patric J. Charette

April 18, 1943 - Sept. 8, 2020

Patric Joseph (P.J.) Charette, age 77, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones Tuesday, September 8, 2020. A graveside service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 15, at Oakwood Cemetery. A visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, September 14, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.

P.J. was born in Hillsboro, Texas, April 18, 1943, and moved to Waco where he lived for the better part of his life. He served bravely in the Vietnam War. P.J. was an entrepreneur. He loved motorcycles and making money, working in the yard, telling some dirty jokes and drinking some cold beer.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Marcia Charette; Nelma Charette, mother to his sons, John and Don Charette; and his parents, Joseph and Emma Charette.

P.J. is survived by his daughter, Delonda Faltesek and husband, John; his son, John Charette and fiancé, Brandee Forshage; and son, Don Charette and wife, Flavia. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com


Published in Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
SEP
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oakwood Cemetery
