1/1
Patsy Low
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patsy Low

August 14, 1938 - Sept. 16, 2020

Patsy Houston Low, 82, departed for her Heavenly home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Hillcrest Hospital.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 19, at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the memorial service. The Reverend Craig Klempnauer will officiate, Jerry Moran pianist.

Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park, 6623 Interstate Highway 35 in Waco.

Patsy was born on August 14, 1938, in Iredell, Texas, the youngest of four children, to Lenord and Maggie Houston. She grew up in Iredell and married her high school sweetheart, Ottis LaWan Low, on June 23, 1954.

She finished two years of high school after they married and graduated Salutatorian of her class in 1956. They lived in Iredell until 1958 when they moved to Waco, where Ottis got a job with Coca-Cola.

They joined Grace Temple Baptist Church where they raised their daughters, Karen Low and Brenda Low Bates. When the girls were in high school, Patsy started working at Grace Temple Baptist Church Pre-School, where she worked in the nursery with the infants. She later worked at Command Performance in the mailroom.

The family enjoyed camping at Lake Waco and waterskiing on weekends, and traveling all over the country on camping vacations. Patsy enjoyed cooking, gardening, and spoiling her grandchildren. She enjoyed decorating the house and cooking for the holidays; Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter. She always prepared a bountiful table, veritable feasts for her extended family.

Patsy and Ottis traveled the world on 57 cruises. They enjoyed visiting other countries and made some lifelong friends along the way. They had many fond memories of their travels. They spent their 50th anniversary on a cruise on the Queen Mary II. Patsy and Ottis were married 66 years.

Patsy was preceded in her passing by her entire family; parents, Maggie and Lenord Houston; siblings, Mildred Pryor, Marshall Houston, and LaRue Saddler.

Patsy is survived by her daughters, Karen and Brenda; her grandchildren, Nicole Sexton and Brandon Bates; and three great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Jacey, and Jonathan Sexton; as well as many friends and her church family at Grace Temple Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Grace Temple Baptist Church at 39th and Bosque, Waco, TX.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Service
11:00 AM
Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Waco Memorial Funeral Home & Cemeteries
7537 South Interstate Hwy 35
Robinson, TX 76706
(254) 662-3430
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Waco Memorial Funeral Home & Cemeteries

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved