1/1
Roberto Garcia
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roberto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roberto Garcia

June 6, 1959 - Sept. 13, 2020

Roberto Garcia, of Waco, passed away Sept. 13, 2020. Mass will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 22, at St. Francis Catholic Church with burial at Waco Memorial Park.

Viewing will be 1 to 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 21, at OakCrest Funeral Home and from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the church prior to the mass. The service will be streamed live on the OakCrest Facebook page starting at 10 a.m. Masks and social distancing will be required at all events.

Watch the memorial video and sign the guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Viewing
09:30 - 10:00 AM
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX 76710
254-772-5272
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved