Travis KinseyOct. 27, 1948 - Sept. 18, 2020Travis Kinsey, 71, of Moody, passed away in a Temple hospital. Per his request there will not be any type of services.Mr. Kinsey was born on October 27, 1948, to Lee Roy and Loretta Kinsey. He graduated from Salado High School and Mary Hardin Baylor, and spent many years teaching and working in the construction industry. Travis married Charlotte Evans on June 1, 1968 and they celebrated over 52 wonderful years together. He loved ranching, hunting, but his true love was his family; especially his grandsons.Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Kinsey; daughters, Stacey Kerr and husband, Duane, and Misty Petree and husband, Shawn; grandsons, Lance, Briton, Reid and Ross; great-grandchildren, Kinsley and Breckyn; and brother, Nolan Kinsey.