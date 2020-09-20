1/1
Veronica Peterson
1961 - 2020
Veronica Peterson

Oct. 24, 1961 - Sept. 10, 2020

Veronica (Ronnie) Lopez Peterson, 58, of Waco, passed away September 10, 2020, in Waco, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, September 25, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Benjie officiating. Burial to follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. with Rosary recited at 7 p.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020.

Veronica was born on October 24, 1961, to Robert and Lupe Lopez in Waco, Texas. She was a longtime resident of Waco. Veronica graduated from Reicher Catholic School in 1980. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic church in Waco and Saint Matthews Catholic church in San Antonio. Veronica attend TSTI in Waco. She worked as a supervisor for the Civil Service. Veronica married the love of her life, Joe Peterson, on December 6, 1997, in Waco. She enjoyed going to antique shops, planning gatherings, painting ceramics, and cooking for the family gatherings.

Survivors include her husband, Joe Peterson of San Antonio; sons, Randy Peterson and wife, Christina, of Plano, Justin Peterson and wife, Valerie, of Waco, John Peterson of Waco; daughter, Jacquelyn Peterson of San Antonio; grandchildren, Caroline Peterson, Grayson Peterson, and Colby Peterson; parents, Robert and Lupe Lopez of Waco; sisters, Annette Lopez of Waco, Lisa Grissom and husband, Robert, of Axtell; brother, Robert Lopez, Jr. of Waco; numerous nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Pallbearers: Randy Peterson, Justin Peterson, John Peterson, Robert Grissom, Bobby Lopez, and Jeffrey Jones. Honorary Pallbearers: Adrian Carrizales, Alan Carrizales, Arthur John Duron, Jason Duron, Sammy Guardiola, Daniel Guardiola, and Raymond Lopez III.

For those who wish to attend Virtually can do so on ZOOM: Meeting ID: 5529186860 Participant ID: 08201954


Published in Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
SEP
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
