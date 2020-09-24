Duaine L. Noble __________________________________ ELKHART, Ind. - Duaine L. Noble, 88, of Goshen, Ind., died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 in Elkhart, Ind. He was born Sept. 13, 1931 in Winner, S.D. to Joseph and Minnie (Magnuson) Noble. On June 4, 1960 he married Mona Rogers. She died May 25, 1989. Duaine married Cinda Brady on May 18, 1991. Duaine was a 1949 graduate of Wahoo High School and a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Duaine worked in marketing in Farmland Industries in Kansas City. He worked for 10 years at Universal and then at Behlen Plastics, both in Goshen, Ind. He attended St. John's Lutheran Church in Fish Lake, Ind. Duaine was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports and other activities. He is survived by his wife, Cinda Noble of Goshen, Ind.; sons, Steven (Ann) Noble of Mishawaka, Ind., Scott (Renee) Noble of Lehigh, Utah, Kevin (Kelli) Noble of New Paris, Ind.; stepson, Terry Jo (Terri) Hapner of Kendal-lville, Ind.; six grandchildren; seven great-grand-children; sister, Jeanette Wittrock of Lincoln; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Mona and stepson, Shane Hapner. Visitation and funeral services were held Sept. 21 in Goshen, Ind. at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home.



