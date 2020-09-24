1/1
Duaine LEE Noble
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Duaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Duaine L. Noble __________________________________ ELKHART, Ind. - Duaine L. Noble, 88, of Goshen, Ind., died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 in Elkhart, Ind. He was born Sept. 13, 1931 in Winner, S.D. to Joseph and Minnie (Magnuson) Noble. On June 4, 1960 he married Mona Rogers. She died May 25, 1989. Duaine married Cinda Brady on May 18, 1991. Duaine was a 1949 graduate of Wahoo High School and a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Duaine worked in marketing in Farmland Industries in Kansas City. He worked for 10 years at Universal and then at Behlen Plastics, both in Goshen, Ind. He attended St. John's Lutheran Church in Fish Lake, Ind. Duaine was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports and other activities. He is survived by his wife, Cinda Noble of Goshen, Ind.; sons, Steven (Ann) Noble of Mishawaka, Ind., Scott (Renee) Noble of Lehigh, Utah, Kevin (Kelli) Noble of New Paris, Ind.; stepson, Terry Jo (Terri) Hapner of Kendal-lville, Ind.; six grandchildren; seven great-grand-children; sister, Jeanette Wittrock of Lincoln; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Mona and stepson, Shane Hapner. Visitation and funeral services were held Sept. 21 in Goshen, Ind. at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wahoo Newspaper on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Funeral
11:00 AM
Live-streamed on the Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home website, www.rrefh.com
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Interment
02:00 PM
Sunrise Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
911 North Linden
Wahoo, NE 68066
(402) 443-3128
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved