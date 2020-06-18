Home

Alec Atkinson

Alec Atkinson Notice
ATKINSON Alec Passed away peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital on
Friday 5th June 2020, aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of Wendy, a loving and caring father and father-in-law to Carolyn, Steven, Suzanne, Robert and Annabel and the most amazing grandad to Tom, Taneisha, William, Jamie and Maddie.
He will be sadly missed and leaves
a big gaping hole in the heart of everyone who was fortunate enough to know him - he was
a true gentleman.
We will love you forever.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 18, 2020
