SCHOFIELD Alex On January 10th 2020,
suddenly at his home in Ossett,
aged 72 years.
Alex,
much loved husband of Jean,
loving dad of Zoey and Alexander
and a very special grandad,
brother and a great
friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium
on Thursday January 30th
at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Alex
to be shared between
The British Heart Foundation
and Wakefield Hospice
can be left in the donation box
at the crematorium.
Enquiries:
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
Tel: 01924 271 612
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 23, 2020