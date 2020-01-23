Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eric F Box Funeral Directors (Ossett)
7 Kingsway
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF5 8DA
01924 271612
Resources
More Obituaries for Alex Schofield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alex Schofield

Notice Condolences

Alex Schofield Notice
SCHOFIELD Alex On January 10th 2020,
suddenly at his home in Ossett,
aged 72 years.

Alex,
much loved husband of Jean,
loving dad of Zoey and Alexander
and a very special grandad,
brother and a great
friend to many.

Funeral service will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium
on Thursday January 30th
at 1.40pm.

Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Alex
to be shared between
The British Heart Foundation
and Wakefield Hospice
can be left in the donation box
at the crematorium.

Enquiries:
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
Tel: 01924 271 612
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eric F Box Funeral Directors (Ossett)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -