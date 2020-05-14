|
|
|
HARRISON Alfred Fawcett (Alf) May 1st , at home in Horbury,
aged 91 years.
Former Chief Photographer
with the Wakefield Express.
Alf, the beloved husband
of the late Pat,
cherished and wonderful Dad of
Deborah, Tim and the late Catherine,
a loving grandad and great grandad
who will be sorely missed.
A family funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on
27th May at 3 30pm.
Donations are being received for
Wakefield Alzheimer's Society c/o
Harpin's Funeral Service
Tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on May 14, 2020