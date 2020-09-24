|
|
|
Berry Allan Of Kirkthorpe, aged 65 years. Passed away peacefully in hospital with his loving wife by his side on Sunday 13th September.
The beloved husband of Dawn,
much loved son of Ulla and Jim, very dear brother to Pete, Julie, Chris and Steve, loved brother-in-law, uncle and a good friend to many not forgetting his devoted dogs Charlie and Tommy.
The funeral for Allan will be held at Wakefield Crematorium.
Due to current restrictions only invited people may attend the funeral service.
If you would like to pay your respects to Allan he will leave his home address TODAY Thursday 24th September at 10.10am.
The cortege will be travelling via
the Midland Pub in Normanton.
All enquiries to
R J Burgess 01924 894017.
Published in Wakefield Express on Sept. 24, 2020