WAKELAM Allan Son of the late Pat and Jack Wakelam of East Moor.
Passed away 29th October at Victoria Hospital, Blackpool.
Beloved husband to Sandra,
loving dad, grandad
and great grandad.
Will be sadly missed by all.
Due to current restrictions there will be a small private service which is to be held at Lytham Crematorium on 12th November at 3.30pm.
There will be a memorial service
to be held at a later date.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired can be made to Ward 14 at Victoria Hospital c/o and any enquiries to
D Hollowell and Sons,
01253 355663.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 5, 2020