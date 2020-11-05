Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Resources
More Obituaries for Allan Wakelam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan Wakelam

Notice Condolences

Allan Wakelam Notice
WAKELAM Allan Son of the late Pat and Jack Wakelam of East Moor.
Passed away 29th October at Victoria Hospital, Blackpool.
Beloved husband to Sandra,
loving dad, grandad
and great grandad.
Will be sadly missed by all.

Due to current restrictions there will be a small private service which is to be held at Lytham Crematorium on 12th November at 3.30pm.

There will be a memorial service
to be held at a later date.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired can be made to Ward 14 at Victoria Hospital c/o and any enquiries to
D Hollowell and Sons,
01253 355663.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -