ROBINSON Allen Robert
(Snowy) Passed away March 19th in LGI after a tragic accident in December.
Aged 71 years, of Flanshaw.
Loving son of Mabel and the late Albert, much loved husband of Jane, Dad of Sally and Sarah and devoted Grandad of Seth and Sam.
Due to the current national restrictions the funeral is for immediate family only, with a celebration of Allen's life to be held at a future date. Any donation in lieu
of flowers to the charity
Friends of Chat Parks, Wakefield.
Enquiries to Howarth Funeral Service 01924 376590
Published in Wakefield Express on Apr. 2, 2020