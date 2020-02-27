|
|
|
Barlow Amy Passed away on
12th February,
aged 83 years.
Dearly loved and devoted wife
(of 64 years) to Raymond, loving mum of Carol, Michael and the late Stephen, cherished grandma of Adele, Richard and Craig and Great Grandma of Charlie, also a special sister to Flo. Will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service to be held at St Michael's Church on Friday 6th March at 12 noon, followed by burial at Sugar Lane Cemetery. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if so desired, to Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 27, 2020