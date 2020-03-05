Home

Harpins Funeral Service Ltd
7 Back Mount Pleasant
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 4NP
01924 371091
Andrew Stevenson

Notice Condolences

Andrew Stevenson Notice
STEVENSON Andrew (Andy) February 16th, suddenly and of Bretton, formerly of Pinders Heath,
aged 45 years.
A much loved dad, son,
brother, uncle and friend
who is sadly missed.
The funeral service for
Andrew will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Friday 20th March at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please, any donations in lieu will be given to Wakefield Hospice, for which
a box will be provided.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
Tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 5, 2020
