STRINGER ANDREW JOHN Passed away peacefully
after a short illness on the 9th March 2020, aged 53 years.
A much loved brother of Shirley and Gary and loved by all who knew him. The funeral service for Andrew
will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Wednesday 25th March at 11.00am. Due to recent circumstances involving the Coronavirus, this will be immediate family only. Family flowers only please any donations in lieu of will be given to the Wakefield District Downs Syndrome Support Group for which a box will be provided.
For any other funeral enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 19, 2020