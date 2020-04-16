Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Clay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Clay

Notice Condolences

Anne Clay Notice
Clay Anne Patricia
(Pat) Died peacefully in her sleep on 11th April 2020
at Warde Aldam Nursing Home aged 85 years.
Formerly of Sandal, Wakefield.

A beloved and loving wife of
Harry and dearly loved mother
of Elizabeth, Alison and Kathryn. Beloved grandma to Sally, Mark, Patrick, Helena, Melissa and Conor and great-grandma to Esther, Thea, Ben and Lucie.

A private funeral will take place shortly, but a memorial service
to celebrate Pat's life will be arranged later this year.
Published in Wakefield Express on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -