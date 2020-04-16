|
|
|
Clay Anne Patricia
(Pat) Died peacefully in her sleep on 11th April 2020
at Warde Aldam Nursing Home aged 85 years.
Formerly of Sandal, Wakefield.
A beloved and loving wife of
Harry and dearly loved mother
of Elizabeth, Alison and Kathryn. Beloved grandma to Sally, Mark, Patrick, Helena, Melissa and Conor and great-grandma to Esther, Thea, Ben and Lucie.
A private funeral will take place shortly, but a memorial service
to celebrate Pat's life will be arranged later this year.
Published in Wakefield Express on Apr. 16, 2020