KINDER Anne February 9th in hospital,
aged 66 years.
Much loved mum of Julie and
partner Craig, cherished grandma
of Kasey and Kane, beloved sister
of the late John, sister-in-law of
Jean, loving auntie of Claire, Mark,
Natalie, Keelan and Iona.
Anne's funeral will take place
at Walton Methodist Church on
Wednesday February 26th at
12.15pm followed by cremation at
Wakefield Crematorium at 1pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to the
British Lung Foundation and
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy UK
for which a box will be provided.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 20, 2020