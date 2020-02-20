Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Kinder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Kinder

Notice Condolences

Anne Kinder Notice
KINDER Anne February 9th in hospital,
aged 66 years.
Much loved mum of Julie and
partner Craig, cherished grandma
of Kasey and Kane, beloved sister
of the late John, sister-in-law of
Jean, loving auntie of Claire, Mark,
Natalie, Keelan and Iona.
Anne's funeral will take place
at Walton Methodist Church on
Wednesday February 26th at
12.15pm followed by cremation at
Wakefield Crematorium at 1pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to the
British Lung Foundation and
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy UK
for which a box will be provided.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -