Annie Wilby

Annie Wilby Notice
WILBY (née Scott)
Annie On 23rd February 2020,
peacefully at
Dewsbury District Hospital,
Annie aged 90 years.
A dearly loved wife of the late Eric,
loving mum of Paul, David
and the late Martyn.
Service and cremation at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Wednesday 11th March at 1.40p.m. Family flowers only but donations to Cancer Research UK would be much appreciated. A collection box will be available on the day.
Will all friends please meet at the crematorium and accept this
as the only intimation.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 5, 2020
