CHAPPELL Anthony John (Chappie) February 3rd in hospital,
aged 68 years, and of Wakefield and Normanton. A much loved partner, dad, grandad, brother and uncle.
John's funeral will take place at
St Catherine's Church on
Thursday February 20th at 11.30, followed by interment at
Wakefield Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations to Respiratory Unit, Pinderfields Hospital and Cancer Research UK, for which a box will be provided. Friends please
accept this intimation.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 13, 2020