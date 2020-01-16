|
GILMAN Anthony Brian On January 11th, peacefully
aged 81 years and of Ossett.
Tony, beloved husband of Valerie, dearly loved dad of Jonathan
& Matthew, father-in-law to
Debbie and loving grandad to
Elysia, Lydia & James.
A memorial service will be
held Thursday January 30th
at 12.00 noon at
Wakefield Baptist Church.
Donations in lieu of flowers for
The Baptist Missionary Society would be gratefully received
for which a box will be provided
at the service.
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 16, 2020