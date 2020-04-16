|
Hastelow Anthony The death occurred peacefully at Hemsworth Care Home of Anthony (Tony) Hastelow on March 24th 2020.
Tony was born on September 11th, 1946 to loving parents Bill and Doris (Hayward) Hastelow.
He grew up in Wakefield alongside his older brother John. Not unlike most boys in Wakefield they developed a love for rugby.
Tony was blessed with natural talent that allowed him to enjoy many levels of play during his years in the sport, beginning as a junior
at Shawcross then onto Eastmoore. He and John both played for Yorkshire during which time Tony was proudly chosen to play for Great Britain. Following this distinctive honour, he played professionally for Huddersfield until, realising, the professional life was not for him, he returned to Eastmoore.
After a notable career in rugby, Tony moved on to football, where he again, showed his natural athletic abilities. Although Tony focused on his love of sport, his spirited approach combined with fines for his efforts eventually lead to his departure from this adventure.
He was fortunate to have held down a steady job with Warburton Bakery for many years while he was well. His later years were not kind and Tony was moved to Hemsworth Care Home in the early 2000s.
His patiently attentive mum visited him every week without fail until her own health prevented it. Although he could be challenged by her lovingly regimented approach to her visits (hair cut, finger nails, clean clothes), he adored his mum and missed her dearly when she passed away in 2018. John's yearly visits were always a source of happiness for Tony, as they reminisced about their glory days on the rugby field. His brother was his best and treasured friend.
Those who cared for Tony at Hemsworth will miss his sarcastic humour and daily trips to
the smoke room with his enormous pot of tea.
Left to remember Tony
are his brother, John
and family in Canada.
Published in Wakefield Express on Apr. 16, 2020