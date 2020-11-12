Home

(nee Jenkins) of Brantwood Care Home passed away in Pinderfields Hospital on 8th November 2020 aged 89 years after contracting Covid-19. Much loved mum to Mary and Wife to the late Samuel Aston. Nana to Samantha, Scott, Gareth and Kirsty, Great Nana to Sam, Daniel, Becky, Ryan, Molly, Lily-May, Alex, Gabriel and Isla and Great Great Nana to Logan and Mason. A fighter to the end who will be missed by all who were lucky enough to have known her. Due to current restrictions a family service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium. Donations welcome to the British Lung Foundation in lieu of flowers.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 12, 2020
