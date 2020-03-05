Home

BRADLEY Barbara Passed away peacefully after a
short illness on 21st February
aged 87 years. Beloved Wife of the late Bob and a much loved Mum of Andy and Nick. Loving sister of Eric and Jenny and Grandma of Robbie, Adam and Mikayla. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Donations in lieu of flowers for Wakefield Hospice. Funeral Thursday 12th March.
Service at Wakefield Crematorium at 11.40am.
Enquiries to Howarth Funeral Service 01924 376590.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 5, 2020
