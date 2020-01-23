|
|
|
SAXTON Barrie On January 15th, peacefully,
aged 77 years, in Brantwood Hall and formerly of Eastmoor & Sandal. Barrie, beloved dad of Shelley, dearly loved grandad of Courtney, Harry & Charlie and great grandad to Mia. Funeral service will take place at 3:00pm on Thursday 6th February at Wakefield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Yorkshire Cancer Research,
for which a box will be provided at the service. If desired, please wear
a sports shirt in memory of Barrie.
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 23, 2020