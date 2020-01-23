Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barrie Saxton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barrie Saxton

Notice Condolences

Barrie Saxton Notice
SAXTON Barrie On January 15th, peacefully,
aged 77 years, in Brantwood Hall and formerly of Eastmoor & Sandal. Barrie, beloved dad of Shelley, dearly loved grandad of Courtney, Harry & Charlie and great grandad to Mia. Funeral service will take place at 3:00pm on Thursday 6th February at Wakefield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Yorkshire Cancer Research,
for which a box will be provided at the service. If desired, please wear
a sports shirt in memory of Barrie.
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -