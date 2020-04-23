|
|
|
Eaton Barry
(Gizza) On 3rd April 2020,
aged 76 years of Stanley.
Much loved Husband, Dad,
Father in law, Grandad,
Great Grandad, Brother,
Nephew and Friend to many.
Funeral took place at
Stanley Cemetery 16th April 2020.
They say memories are precious, well maybe that is true.
But we never wanted memories,
we only wanted you.
The family would like to thank
John and Richard of Arthur
Bell Funeral Directors
and Lesley Blessington
who conducted a lovely celebration of Barry's life.
Donations in memory of Barry
for The Royal British Legion.
www.justgiving.com/fundraising/
Barry-Giz-Eaton
Published in Wakefield Express on Apr. 23, 2020