LORD Barry Of Sandal and formerly Goole, passed away peacefully on 12th March at the Wakefield Hospice after losing his battle with cancer.
He will be deeply missed by his loving family - his wife Vickie, daughter Sarah, son-in-law Graham and his beloved grandchildren William and Emily. For further enquiries please contact Harpins Funeral
Service on 01924 371091.
Family flowers only, but donations would be gratefully received for Macmillan Cancer Support
and the Wakefield Hospice.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 19, 2020