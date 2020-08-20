Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harpins Funeral Service Ltd
7 Back Mount Pleasant
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 4NP
01924 371091
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Wainwright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Wainwright

Notice Condolences

Barry Wainwright Notice
WAINWRIGHT Barry Of Netherton, aged 76, passed away peacefully on 15th August after a relatively short illness.
Baz was a well liked, kind and generous man who will be fondly missed by all who knew him.
He is now with his much loved wife of 53 years, Christine, who passed away suddenly 3 months ago.
Our thoughts and memories are with you both - son Phil, Michelle and grandson Lee, daughter Joanne, Martin and Rossi.
Any donations welcome towards MacMillan Cancer Support.
Any enquiries to Harpin's Funeral Service tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -