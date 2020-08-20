|
WAINWRIGHT Barry Of Netherton, aged 76, passed away peacefully on 15th August after a relatively short illness.
Baz was a well liked, kind and generous man who will be fondly missed by all who knew him.
He is now with his much loved wife of 53 years, Christine, who passed away suddenly 3 months ago.
Our thoughts and memories are with you both - son Phil, Michelle and grandson Lee, daughter Joanne, Martin and Rossi.
Any donations welcome towards MacMillan Cancer Support.
Any enquiries to Harpin's Funeral Service tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 20, 2020