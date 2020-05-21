|
|
|
JACKSON Bernard Bernard passed away peacefully at Snapethorpe Hall Care Home on
14th May, after a fall in his
garden, aged 89.
The much loved husband of the late Audrey. Loving father of Carol and Andrew. Loved Grandad of Lewis, Bradley and Verity and proud Great Grandad of Oliver.
A private family burial will take place on 28th May at 10.30 at
Wakefield Cemetery.
Donations in his memory may
be sent to Snapethorpe Hall.
Thanks to all staff on Ward 11, Dewsbury Hospital and at Snapethorpe Hall.
Any further enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service.
Published in Wakefield Express on May 21, 2020