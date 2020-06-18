|
NEWTON BERYL On 14th June 2020, peacefully at her home in Crigglestone, Beryl aged 82 years.
Wife of the late Malcolm, much loved and loving mum of Angela and Julia, an inspirational and proud grandma of Abigail and Joseph and great grandma of Dylan, a loving partner of John and a very dear mother in law of Robert and Ted.
A private cremation will be held at Wakefield Crematorium. Donations if wished may be given for Wakefield Hospice
c/o Radcliffe Funeral Service,
16 Westgate, Honley, Holmfirth,
HD9 6AA or online at radcliffefuneralservbice.co.uk
Published in Wakefield Express on June 18, 2020