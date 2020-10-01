|
SCOTT Beryl Beryl, of Crofton, sadly passed away aged 78 years on September 18th with her daughter by her side.
The treasured wife for 54 years of the late James, much loved mother of Diane and the late Michael, dear mother in law of Tony, a devoted nana to Andrew, Adrian, Amanda, Adam and Stacey and a special nana Beryl to Jayden, Jacob, Jake, Isabella and James. No one could ever take your place, we will love and miss you forever. Funeral service will take place at All Saints Church, Crofton on Monday October 12th at 1pm followed by cremation at Wakefield Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu for Crofton Church and Guide Dogs for the Blind, in memory of her late son Michael. For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 1, 2020