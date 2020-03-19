Home

Butler Betty
(nee Crow) Passed away peacefully on
the 10th March 2020 at
Pinderfields Hospital after a short
illness with family around her.
Devoted wife of the late Ronald George Butler. Loving Mum, Grandma and Great Grandma.
Funeral service on Tuesday
24th March 2020 at 1.30pm in
St. Peter's Church, Horbury followed by interment at Netherton Cemetery.
Donations on the day, if desired,
to St. Peter's Church, Horbury.
Will friends please accept this
as the only intimation.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 19, 2020
