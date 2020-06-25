Home

Chamberlain Betty Formerly of Hall Green, Wakefield, aged 86, died peacefully in Hospital on Friday 5th June 2020.
The beloved Wife of Neville,
loving Mum, Grandmother and
Great Grandmother.
Our hearts are broken and
Betty will be deeply missed by
all her family & friends.
She will never be forgotten and
will remain in our hearts always.
A service will be held at
Wakefield Crematorium,
Tuesday 30th June at 3pm.
Donations in memory of Betty
may be made directly to
Wakefield Hospice.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 25, 2020
