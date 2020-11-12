Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Deighton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Deighton

Notice Condolences

Betty Deighton Notice
DEIGHTON BETTY (Formerly Kemp, nee Marchant) died peacefully on 4th November after a long life as Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and friend to many. Funeral a St Anne's, Wrenthorpe, 09.45 Friday 20 November
(by invitation) and Cremation at 11.00 (family only). No flowers - donations to Wakefield Hospice please. If you are not at the funeral, please spend a few moments around 10am on 20th November remembering Betty as you knew her.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -