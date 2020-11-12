|
DEIGHTON BETTY (Formerly Kemp, nee Marchant) died peacefully on 4th November after a long life as Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and friend to many. Funeral a St Anne's, Wrenthorpe, 09.45 Friday 20 November
(by invitation) and Cremation at 11.00 (family only). No flowers - donations to Wakefield Hospice please. If you are not at the funeral, please spend a few moments around 10am on 20th November remembering Betty as you knew her.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 12, 2020