HUGGINS Nee Whitehead
Betty On 19th February 2020, peacefully at Manorcroft Nursing Home,
of Ossett, aged 91 years, Betty, beloved wife of the late John,
much loved mum
of David and Peter,
very dear mother-in-law
of Sandra,
cherished grandma
of Jenna and Jade,
proud great-grandma of
Louie, Finley and Harry.
Funeral service will take place at
The King's Way Church, Ossett on
Thursday 12th March 2020
at 10.30am,
followed by a private interment at Horbury Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and
meet at the church.
Family flowers only please
donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided
by the Funeral Directors
George Brooke Ltd for the benefit of Embrace (Infants & Children's Transport Service)
& Parkinson's UK.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 5, 2020