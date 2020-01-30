|
Vicary Betty Sadly passed away after a short illness in Pinderfields Hospital,
aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Raymond and a much loved mum of Simon and John.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu to St Michael's Church,
Westgate, Wakefield.
Funeral, Friday 14th February, service at St Michael's Church, Westgate at 12.00 noon.
Cremation to follow at
Wakefield Crematorium at 1.00pm.
Enquiries to
Howarth Funeral Service.
Tel. 01924 376590
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 30, 2020