Whitley Betty On November 24th, peacefully
in hospital, aged 84 years and
of Outwood & formerly of Stanley.
Betty, beloved wife of the late Harry,
dearly loved mam of Ann, Andrew
& the late Margaret. Also a much
loved grandma, great grandma
& mother in law.
Due to restrictions,
a private service will take place
at Cottingley Crematorium.
If you would like to pay your respects to Betty, the funeral cortege will be leaving Arthur Bell Funeral Directors Chapel of Rest at 1:40pm on
Tuesday 8th December.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
The British Heart Foundation.
Any enquires to Arthur Bell Funeral Directors on 01924 822281.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 28, 2020
