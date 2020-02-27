|
Crowther Brenda (Dring)
1936-2020 Of Sandal and formerly of Flockton. Passed away on the 14th February. Loving wife of the late Harry Crowther, a much loved Mum to Sharon, Grandma to Louise and her partner Peter and a Great-Granny to her two little stars, Lily and Jacob. She will be sadly missed by family and friends. Family flowers only. Donations kindly accepted for Guide Dogs for the Blind. Funeral service on Friday 6th March Wakefield Crematorium at 11.40am.
Enquiries to Howarth Funeral Service. Tel. 01924 376590.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 27, 2020