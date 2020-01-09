Home

DUFFIELD Brenda December 18th peacefully at her home in Outwood, aged 79 years,
the beloved wife of Edward, much loved mum of Richard and a
good friend to many.
The funeral service
for Brenda will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Monday January 20th at 11.00.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu will be
given to Wakefield Hospice,
for which a box will be provided.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service,
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 9, 2020
