Lynch Brenda Passed away on 18th August 2020 at Pinderfields Hospital.
Much loved wife to the late Leslie, mother to David and the late Susan, special auntie to Justine, neighbour to Dorothy and good friend to Kate, Sandra, Joyce, Mona and many others.
A true "Ossiter" sadly missed
by all who knew her.
The cortege will drive up
Church Street on
Thursday 10th September at 1.00pm and pause outside Church Court, her last home so that residents, family and friends can say their final goodbyes.
Any enquiries to
G Steele 01924273285
Published in Wakefield Express on Sept. 3, 2020