Brian Martin

Brian Martin Notice
MARTIN Brian 1948 - 2020
Of Sandal, Wakefield and
originally of Maryhill, Glasgow.
On 11th January, now at peace.
Precious husband of Elizabeth; loving father of Richard, Colin and
Andrew; father-in-law of Gemma and Kate. Much loved grandad
of Ben, Hannah and Alexander; brother of Bridie, Bob,
Carol and Rosemary.
Brian's family invite friends
to join them for a service of
Thanksgiving and Memorial at Wakefield Baptist Church on Wednesday 19th February
at 2.00pm.
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 23, 2020
