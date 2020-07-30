Home

MILLS Brian Proud Yorkshire man
and gentle giant.
Passed away at home on 13th July 2020 aged 83.
A much loved Husband, Dad to Jacqueline, Stewart and Peter, Grandad to Chloe, Laurence, Joshua and Joanna and
Great Grandad to Henry.
Due to current restrictions this will be a private family service at Barharn Crematorium
on Friday 31st July 2020.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired,
to Cancer Research UK c/o
W J Farrier and Son
161, London Road, Dover CTl7 0TG
01304 201665
Published in Wakefield Express on July 30, 2020
