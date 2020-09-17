|
|
|
Newton Brian Of Horbury, aged 77,
passed away on September 8th, 2020 after a long illness.
He will be cherished forever
in our hearts.
He leaves behind his loving
Wife of 56 years Maureen,
a Sister Hilary (Ken), two Sons Richard and Stuart (Claire) and
a Grandson Oliver (Molly).
Other close family members left behind are Antony and Maureen and Michael and Brenda.
Brian was looking forward to meeting his soon to be born
Great Grandson Cody George.
The family would like to thank the kind team at Dovecote Lodge Care Home for the exceptional care
they gave to Brian during his last few weeks.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by S. Robertshaw Funeral Directors.
Due to Covid-19, attendance at the service will be limited to family only.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to
British Heart Foundation.
Published in Wakefield Express on Sept. 17, 2020