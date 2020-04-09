|
|
|
Sellers Brian Of Crofton (former shop owner
in Crofton) aged 82 years,
passed away suddenly in
Leeds General Infirmary,
on Thursday 2nd April 2020.
The beloved husband of Anne,
much loved dad of Michael,
dear father-in-law of Lisa,
cherished grandad to Meg and Evie. Brian will be sadly missed by all his loving family and many friends.
The funeral service will be
attended by immediate family.
All enquiries please to
Robert Burgess Funeral Directors
01924-860097.
Published in Wakefield Express on Apr. 9, 2020