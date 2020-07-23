Home

Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
11:00
Netherton Cemetery
Brian Twohig Notice
Twohig Brian Passed away peacefully on Sunday 12 July 2020, in the presence of his devoted wife and family.
A dearly loved Husband of Susan, Father to Sean, Paul, Michelle & Daniel, Father in law to Debi, Mike, Lisa & Steph, Grandad to Josh,
Ben, Jacob, Leilani & Caylen,
a dear Brother to Alan,
Brother in law & Uncle.
Due to covid restrictions,
funeral arrangements are as follows: Brian will be received into
St Peter & St Leonard's Church, Horbury, on Thursday 6 August at 4pm where respects can be paid.
The private funeral service will take place at 11am on Friday 7 August, followed by interment at
Netherton Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Any monetary gifts, in lieu of flowers, will be collected for
Multiple Myeloma UK.
Published in Wakefield Express on July 23, 2020
