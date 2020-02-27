Home

Brigid Hopkins

Hopkins Brigid On Thursday February 20th 2020 in Pinderfields Hospital,
aged 75 years.
Beloved wife of David, much loved mother of Jane and Christopher and much missed grandma and nana of Charlotte and James.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday March 5th at 12 noon at St Peter and St Paul's RC Church, followed by cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers will be gratefully received to be shared equally between the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the mental health charity MIND for which a box will be provided.
Please feel free to wear something colourful.
Our gratitude goes to all staff at Pinderfields Hospital and the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield for the care shown to Brigid during the past five years.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 27, 2020
