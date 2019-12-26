Home

SWIFT Carol Sandra December 14th peacefully at home in Wrenthorpe, aged 70 years,
the much loved wife of Geoff,
loving mum of Lynn and Jason
and a beloved nanna of Katie,
Tayla, Alicia and Kurtis.
The funeral service for Carol
will take place at Wakefield
Crematorium on Monday
January 6th at 1.00.
Family flowers only, please, any
donations in lieu will be given to Cancer Research for which
a box will be provided.
For any other funeral
enquiries please contact
Harpin's Funeral Service,
Tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Dec. 26, 2019
