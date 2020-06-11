|
|
|
Taylor (nee Endersby)
Carol Ann It is with great sadness the family of Carol Taylor announce her peaceful passing on 1st June 2020, aged 72 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ian Taylor, loving Mum to Helen,
dear Mother-in-law to Kirk, adored Grandma of Jack, Antonia, Isabel and Lilly. Much loved Sister-in-law to Jean, Doug and Marion.
Dear Aunt and friend.
At peace and reunited with Ian. Forever in our hearts.
The funeral procession will pass
on Rufford Street on
Thursday 18th June at 12.30pm.
Memorial donations may be made to The British Heart Foundation,
St. Catherine's Food Bank or
CAP Care, Wakefield.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 11, 2020